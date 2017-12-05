ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As Matt Hardy continues his battle with Bray Wyatt, now as “Woken Matt Hardy”, the following threat has been posted on Twitter:

The results of this MORTAL poll shall ultimately be rendered OBSOLETE.. It shall be a 100% DELETION of Bray Wyatt & his PROMINENT PASSENGER, The HORRENDOUS Sister Abigail. https://t.co/hBu7LtRyz3 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

Brie Bella Trains with Bryan and Nia

WWE has released the follwowing preview clips for this week’s new edition of Total Divas:

“Brie Bella is alarmed at her fitness level after having a baby and wonders when she’ll get back in a WWE ring”:

Lana and Rusev Discuss Having Kids

“Lana and Rusev’s personal discussion about the decision to have children makes for an awkward moment around other Superstars”: