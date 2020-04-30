Matt Hardy To Team With Kenny Omega Next Week On AEW Dynamite

Broken Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega will team up for the first time in history next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. The utterly bizarre pairing will square off against an already tested tandem from the Inner Circle, the self-proclaimed “Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Hardy made his debut in AEW at the request of the Young Bucks, who recruited their old rival to assist The Elite in their fight against the Inner Circle. This was originally to lead to the return of WarGames, but the match was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly shaking up creative plans.

AEW has been teasing something called the “Elite Deletion” between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy, to take place on the Hardy Compound; likely in the same vein as many of the previous Broken Universe segments. While not official, it’s possible that match could take place at next month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as much like WWE and WrestleMania 36, a lack of a live crowd basically allows the promotion to do whatever they want.

Also announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is a singles match between Cody Rhodes and the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela.