Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced a big ten-man tag team match for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Before Matt Hardy puts his paycheck on the line against Hangman Page at Revolution, he has some unfinished business with The Dark Order left to take care of. Hardy will team up with Private Party and TH2 to take on the Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Alan Angels.

Here’s an updated lineup for the 3/3 edition of AEW Dynamite: