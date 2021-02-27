AEW
Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card
All Elite Wrestling has announced a big ten-man tag team match for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Before Matt Hardy puts his paycheck on the line against Hangman Page at Revolution, he has some unfinished business with The Dark Order left to take care of. Hardy will team up with Private Party and TH2 to take on the Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Alan Angels.
Here’s an updated lineup for the 3/3 edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Cody & Red Velvet vs. SHAQ & Jade Cargill
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Revolution Qualifier: Dark Order’s 10 vs. Max Caster
- Dark Order vs. Matt Hardy & TH2 & Private Party
- AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Finals
- Chris Jericho & MJF Press Conference
AEW
Betting Odds For AEW Revolution – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
AEW Revolution is the upcoming PPV for All Elite Wrestling, and the betting odds are now available, giving an indication to the favorites.
The company has put together a very strong card for its first event of the year, in what is a very unpredictable event.
BetOnline has sent across the following odds, giving a hint as to who the favorites are:
Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)
Jon Moxley +300 (3/1)
The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF
The Young Bucks -250 (2/5)
Chris Jericho & MJF +170 (17/10)
Adam Page vs Matt Hardy
Adam Page -300 (1/3)
Matt Hardy +200 (2/1)
Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
Darby Allin & Sting -400 (1/4)
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks +250 (5/2)
Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends
Best Friends -160 (5/8)
Miro & Kip Sabian +120 (6/5)
AEW
Tony Khan Reveals He Is “Really Excited” About Tay Conti
Tony Khan recently spoke about signing Tay Conti and when he first saw her and believed that she looked like a star.
Conti was part of WWE’s 2020 releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was picked up by AEW, and she has quickly showcased her abilities in the ring.
The AEW President recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer Live where he admitted he first saw Tay Conti working four years ago, and he thought she had a great personality.
“Tay Conti is a great example of somebody who I always thought looked like a star. I went to a NXT house show four years ago in Jacksonville and thought Tay Conti looked like she’d be a great star. She had such charisma and personality. She was working as a manager, and as a manager had that much charisma. She’s developed so much the past few years as a wrestler. I’m really excited about Tay Conti,” Khan said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
STF Underground Episode 94 – NXT TakeOvers vs AEW PPVs, Is Paul Wight’s Signing A Big Deal?
Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- AEW’s Signing of Paul Wight
- Who Is Next For Finn Balor?
- Who has has better PPVs – AEW or NXT?
- The AEW Women’s Tournament
- NJPW On Roku
AND MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Matt Hardy vs Dark Order Ten-Man Tag Team Match Announced, Updated AEW Dynamite Card
Steel Cage Match With Fastlane Implications Announced For 3/5 SmackDown
NJPW The New Beginning USA Results: Jon Moxley vs KENTA, Ren Narita Taps Out Chris Dickinson
Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair Chooses Her WrestleMania 37 Opponent
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Bianca Banks Makes Her Decision
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
-
Results22 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Bianca Banks Makes Her Decision
-
WWE1 day ago
Lacey Evans Officially Confirms Her Pregnancy
-
WWE1 day ago
Damian Priest Reportedly Impressing WWE Management
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
RetroMania Wrestling Is Now Available On Steam & We’ve Played It; Day One First Impressions
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday
-
AEW1 day ago
Tony Khan Reveals He Is “Really Excited” About Tay Conti
-
WWE20 hours ago
Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair Chooses Her WrestleMania 37 Opponent