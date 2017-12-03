Matt Hardy Appears Woken At Live Event

Matt Hardy continued the transformation into his Woken character this weekend at a WWE live event in Salt Lake City.

WWE shared a video on Twitter of Hardy after his match, performing his classic Broken mannerisms as well as deleting.

The live crowd was very vocal in the delete chants throughout the video, which wasn’t the case on WWE Raw last week and is a positive sign moving forward.

Manchester City Tweet About WWE

Premier League soccer team, Manchester City, tweeted about WWE yesterday, sharing an image of Kyle Walker spraying out water in the same way that Triple H does.

City posted that it’s ‘Time to play the game’ and even used the hashtag, #HHH.