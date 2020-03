Northeast Wrestling has announced that Matt Hardy will be in action at WrestleFest XXIV, in what will be his first match since allowing his WWE contract to expire.

The show takes place on Friday, March 27 in Waterbury, Connecticut and will also feature a pre-show meet and greet, where Hardy will be signing autographs. Also signed for the event is Keith Youngblood vs. Brian Pillman Jr., and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

For more information visit northeastwrestling.com.