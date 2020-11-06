Matt Jackson Confirms He’s Medically Cleared For AEW’s Full Gear

Despite reports of an injury, Matt Jackson has confirmed that he is medically cleared for tomorrow’s AEW Full Gear match.

The Young Bucks are set to challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships tomorrow night in a match that, if they lose, will result in them never being able to challenge for the titles again in their careers.

However, a spanner was thrown in the works yesterday when the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Matt Jackson was dealing with a partially torn MCL and thinning ACL. The injury reportedly took place back in July during their Falls Count Anywhere bout against The Butcher & The Blade, and it led to some panic that this dream match wouldn’t be able to take place.

FTR has been targetting the leg recently, which seems to be AEW taking a legitimate situation and making it a storyline. Thankfully, Matt Jackson took to social media and confirmed to everyone that he has been cleared and the match will take place at AEW Full Gear. He also took the time to take a couple of shots at the current champions as well.

https://twitter.com/youngbucks/status/1324502069819011073?s=20