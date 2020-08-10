Matt Jackson Explains Why He & Nick Jackson Left Twitter

AEW’s Matt Jackson posted a message on his Instagram account recently and he provided furth details why he and his brother left Twitter.

Brandi Rhodes deactivated her Twitter account recently and following that decision Matt Jackson put a message on his Instagram story, praising anyone who decides to take a break from social media.

“I applaud anyone who decides to take a break from social media. Especially the toxic world of Twitter specifically. We logged off when threatening messages were sent to us regularly and finally the last straw came when google map images of our homes were being tweeted to us. It’s been a nice break for our mental health. If someone decides to sign off, good for them.”

The Young Bucks left the social media platform back in December after negative criticism and the reasons explained in Matt Jackson’s post. Opting to focus n their own mental health over being on Twitter, which is certainly the right call.