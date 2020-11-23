Matt Jackson Provides An Update On His Injury Status

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, AEW’s Matt Jackson spoke about his current injury status, providing an update on his health.

Matt has been working through his injury recently, and he admitted that he is currently feeling the best he has since picking up the injury.

“I think we’re just taking precautionary measures,” Matt said. “I feel good all things considered. This is probably the best I’ve felt since I got injured whenever it was. I believe I got the MRI late August. Last night man, I felt great. I think we just came off a really tough match. We went 30 minutes. It was brutal. “I think that was just the medical team kind of stepping in going, ‘Hey guys, that match was three days ago. Let’s ease into this,’ and sometimes that’s good because they have to protect us from ourselves because if it was my choice, I’d be wrestling 30 minutes every single day [and]having matches like that every day. We’re a big investment to this company, and we have to be able to go out there and perform matches like we did last night.”

Matt admitted that people are counting on The Young Bucks, and he is happy to keep working right now.