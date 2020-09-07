Matt Jackson Reveals Top WWE Star Almost Appeared On AEW Dynamite’s Debut

The Young Bucks recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop’s Patreon Podcast and revealed some major plans that AEW had in place.

It is well documented at this point that AEW wanted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be part of the first episode of AEW Dynamite. However, during the podcast, Matt Jackson revealed that those plans actually included AJ Styles appearing as well.

“When were pitching ideas to have you guys [Anderson and Gallows] come in, it was not going to be just the two of you [debuting on AEW]. There was going to be another person who I would not name. Let us just say he’s another Bullet Club member you may not want to talk about,” said Matt Jackson.

Matt went on to discuss the idea that was pitched to the trio in how they would actually debut on Dynamite if they had signed.

“We were originally going to debut AEW Dynamite at Madison Square Garden. At the end of our match, the three of you [Anderson, Gallows, and Styles] were supposed to jump the guardrail, and we were going to have a Bullet Club reunion. Obviously, things didn’t work out like that,” recalled Matt.

Matt Jackson revealed that AJ Styles thanked them for the offer, but rejected them due to getting a big-money contract from WWE.