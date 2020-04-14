Matt Jackson vs Nick Jackson To Headline ‘Being The Elite’ Ep. 200

Part two of this week’s Being The Elite triple-header is now live, on the road to long-running YouTube series’ highly anticipated 200th episode.

Among other segments, the latest BTE features a 9-man “Under the Limit” battle royal where the winner not only gets to compete in the main event of the 200th episode, but they get to pick their opponent and the stipulation for the match.

The battle royal took place on the “BTE compound” tennis court in California, and was eventually won by Nick Jackson after he eliminated his own brother.

Nick then officially announced that the Young Bucks will headline BTE 200 in a rare singles match, in order for him to prove that he’s ready and healthy enough to make his AEW Dynamite comeback. It’ll be Nick Jackson vs. Matt Jackson in a No DQ match where anything and anywhere goes.

The full list of competitors in the battle royal included Scorpio Sky, Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Matt and Nick Jackson, Simon Lotto, Steven Andrews, “The Librarian” Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.