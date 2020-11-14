Matt Morgan, Paige, Labor Union President & More Respond To Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

A few interesting names have come forward in a public showing of support for Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), who was surprisingly released from her WWE contract on Friday afternoon just ten minutes after posting a pro-unionization tweet.

“My heart is breaking for Zelina Vega,” retired wrestler Paige tweeted. “Head on over to her Twitch. She’s one of my best friends and would love if you guys go give her support and virtual hugs!”

Former wrestler turned mayor of Longwood, FL Matt Morgan also tweeted his show of support. “To say I’m proud of you is an UNDERSTATEMENT my friend!! Your dad was already so damn proud of you before today, I hope you know. But What you just potentially help set off today IMO, is something I pray our grandkids talk about! Biggest mic drop of all time.”

Beyond the wrestling industry several names chimed in with support for Zelina Vega, including Gabrielle Carteris, the current president of “the nation’s largest labor union representing working performers”, SAG-AFTRA.

