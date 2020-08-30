Matt Reveals He And Sammy Guevara Were Originally Set For A Cinematic Match

Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara have been feuding recently on AEW Dynamite, but the original plans for the two of them did alter.

Matt Hardy went through a spell of challenging Chris Jericho to a match at the Hardy Compound, but according to Matt during a recent interview with TV Insider, he was going to have that match with Sammy Guevara.

“In all actuality, when we first started doing all that, the original plan, I think, was to have the cinematic match with Sammy. I challenged Jericho, but the idea was for it to get pushed off to Sammy,” said Hardy. “Things went differently when North Carolina and other states went into lockdown. There was this six-week period where AEW literally survived on a day or two of shooting footage, which was pretty amazing. They did an incredible job. Kudos to the crew. We had to change course in many ways. From the very beginning, I was going to end up having a feud with Sammy, and Jericho was my bridge to get to that. As far as the Hardy Compound fight with Sammy, that may happen one day. We’ll see.”

Hardy has also been working alongside Private Party, and he revealed the one piece of advice that he would give to the tag team.