Matt Riddle Gives His Thoughts On Goldberg Defeating The Fiend

Matt Riddle has never been shy in sharing his thoughts on WWE Hall Of Famer, Goldberg, making it very clear in the past that he doesn’t rate him very highly.

The current NXT Tag Team Champion recently spoke with SportsKeeda where he gave his thoughts on Goldberg being the one to take the Universal Championship away from The Fiend. He made it pretty clear that he didn’t agree with the decision and that if Bray wasn’t so charismatic, he thinks he wouldn’t have survived it.