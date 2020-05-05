Matt Riddle Gives His Thoughts On Goldberg Defeating The Fiend

Matt Riddle has never been shy in sharing his thoughts on WWE Hall Of Famer, Goldberg, making it very clear in the past that he doesn’t rate him very highly.
The current NXT Tag Team Champion recently spoke with SportsKeeda where he gave his thoughts on Goldberg being the one to take the Universal Championship away from The Fiend. He made it pretty clear that he didn’t agree with the decision and that if Bray wasn’t so charismatic, he thinks he wouldn’t have survived it.
“You know, it’s unfortunate. It’s not that he wasn’t a money-making machine in his time, and this and that, and that he’s not entertaining. I get it. But, at the end of the day, this is a really hard thing to do. It’s hard on your body and there’s a reason why, you know, people come and go. Then to not only bring him back but then to almost destroy… if Bray Wyatt wasn’t as good as he is and so charismatic as he is and everything else, he wouldn’t be able to survive. Most characters would die after that and probably be released shortly after. He was billed undefeated then just to have him Speared a couple times, barely Jackhammered, one, two, three,” Riddle told Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.