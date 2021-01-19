There are three things certain in this world: death, taxes, and Matt Riddle dunking on professional wrestling’s legendary juggernaut Bill Goldberg whenever he sees an opportunity.

This week on a rather infamous segment on Monday Night Raw, The Miz and John Morrison brought back Duane Gill to reprise his comedic role as “Gillberg”.

The former J.O.B. Squad member got a chance to reconnect with old friends and hang out with a few current Superstars during the WWE broadcast, as evidence by a photo posted by Riddle this afternoon.

Riddle tweeted, “Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is ten times the man Willy G could ever be!”

The issue between these two men goes back more than two-and-a-half years to Goldberg’s unfortunate match with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman was nearly dropped on his head when Goldberg tried and failed twice to hoist him up for his signature Jackhammer maneuver.

Shortly after the match Riddle tweeted that Goldberg was the “worst wrestler in the business”. He later expanded on those thoughts in an interview, leading to an awkward confrontation between the two backstage at the 2019 SummerSlam event.

Riddle is currently embroiled in a budding rivalry with Bobby Lashley and the other members of The Hurt Business, likely setting up a match for the United States Championship down the line.

Goldberg has been confirmed for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to promote his upcoming WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre.