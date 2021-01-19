WWE
Matt Riddle Hangs Out With ‘Gillberg’ After WWE Raw Appearance, Continues To Take Shots At Goldberg
There are three things certain in this world: death, taxes, and Matt Riddle dunking on professional wrestling’s legendary juggernaut Bill Goldberg whenever he sees an opportunity.
This week on a rather infamous segment on Monday Night Raw, The Miz and John Morrison brought back Duane Gill to reprise his comedic role as “Gillberg”.
The former J.O.B. Squad member got a chance to reconnect with old friends and hang out with a few current Superstars during the WWE broadcast, as evidence by a photo posted by Riddle this afternoon.
Riddle tweeted, “Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is ten times the man Willy G could ever be!”
The issue between these two men goes back more than two-and-a-half years to Goldberg’s unfortunate match with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman was nearly dropped on his head when Goldberg tried and failed twice to hoist him up for his signature Jackhammer maneuver.
Shortly after the match Riddle tweeted that Goldberg was the “worst wrestler in the business”. He later expanded on those thoughts in an interview, leading to an awkward confrontation between the two backstage at the 2019 SummerSlam event.
Riddle is currently embroiled in a budding rivalry with Bobby Lashley and the other members of The Hurt Business, likely setting up a match for the United States Championship down the line.
Goldberg has been confirmed for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to promote his upcoming WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre.
Real legends are your Bros and this stallion is 10 times the man Willy G could ever be! #gillberg #stallion #WWERaw #hesmybro pic.twitter.com/QYUCki187F
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 19, 2021
WWE
WWE Reportedly Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion
WWE has signed 36-year-old independent wrestler and former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.
WWE started a working relationship with EVOLVE in 2018 that allowed NXT Superstars to appear on their show. This helped the promotion boost ticket sales, while providing a place for select developmental talent to work in front of crowds and continue to improve their skills.
Anthony Henry was able to take advantage of the WWE relationship on multiple occasions, but was not among the initial group of wrestlers signed when WWE bought EVOLVE outright in 2020.
Henry and JD Drake battled the Street Profits for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships on two occasions. He also wrestled Arturo Ruas at the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, which aired live on the WWE Network.
WWE
Serena Deeb Reflects On Working With CM Punk & What She Learned From Him
Serena Deeb recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast where she reflected on her time working with CM Punk in WWE.
The current NWA Women’s Champion was part of the Straight Edge Society in WWE, and she discussed what it was like working with CM Punk during that period.
“It was a learning experience working with somebody like Punk. He has a very strong personality, and he has very strong beliefs, so he will fight for those beliefs until the day he dies and he will not apologize for it. I think that’s what got him really far in wrestling and gave him a lot of success. Not only that, but that’s a quality that I think really worked for him. He would speak up, and he would speak his mind. If he didn’t like something, he would communicate that. There were several times when he didn’t like something and it was changed.”
Serena then spoke about what she learned from Punk during that time period, and what her favorite moment of managing him was.
“So, I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He’s somebody who I really admire in that in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5’4″ girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
Renee Paquette recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet, where she discussed if Jon Moxley leaving WWE impacted her final spell with the company.
Moxley walked away from WWE and ended up joining AEW while Renee was still part of WWE, but she told Chris that it actually helped in some ways, especially on commentary.
“Shockingly, no, it didn’t. It actually made my life easier to be honest in the sense of like, one of the hardest parts was like I had just started doing commentary when he came back from injury, and he came back and was coming back as this heel character. And god, calling my husband’s matches while he is this like wacky heel was like a really hard spot to be in because some days I would get the feedback of like, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match. You don’t know him,’ to then being like, ‘What did you guys have for dinner last night,’ or ‘What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***!’ I had no idea how to like really navigate that. So once he left, I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore, thank god.’
“But no, you know, I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently, like even just — because I was sitting in production meetings every week, like, ‘Are they going to want me in production meetings because I’m so privy to all the information going on in WWE,’ and like, ‘Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I’m not like leaking information to my husband or something?’ But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn that I never noticed it.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions)
Taya Valkyrie Written Off IMPACT Wrestling
AEW Official Interferes In IMPACT Main Event; Private Party Next In Line To Challenge Good Brothers
BREAKING: Matt Hardy & Private Party Make Surprise Appearance On IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/19): Private Party vs Chris Sabin & James Storm, Tony Khan In The IMPACT Zone
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
-
WWE2 days ago
Samoa Joe Donates His Hair To Charity
-
Impact1 day ago
ODB Says She’s Returning To Impact Wrestling
-
Impact16 hours ago
AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE15 hours ago
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena
-
WWE2 days ago
Serena Deeb Reflects On If She Would Ever Have Left WWE
-
WWE15 hours ago
Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Suffered His Jaw Injury