Matt Riddle On Fans Worrying He Would Be ‘Ruined’ On The Main Roster

Fans often worry about WWE NXT Superstars making a move to the main roster, and Matt Riddle addressed those concerns recently.

When it comes to Matt Riddle, fans were concerned he would have to change his personality drastically to fit in, but so far, that has certainly not been the case.

When speaking with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Riddle made it clear he wouldn’t have moved to WWE SmackDown if he thought he was going to be ruined.