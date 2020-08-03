Matt Riddle On Fans Worrying He Would Be ‘Ruined’ On The Main Roster

Fans often worry about WWE NXT Superstars making a move to the main roster, and Matt Riddle addressed those concerns recently.
When it comes to Matt Riddle, fans were concerned he would have to change his personality drastically to fit in, but so far, that has certainly not been the case.
When speaking with Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Riddle made it clear he wouldn’t have moved to WWE SmackDown if he thought he was going to be ruined.
“My mind is always ‘more work to do.’ I can always improve. AJ [is similar], that’s why he’s as good as he is. After our match, we’re already talking about how we can make everything better, and even after the last match, it’s the same thing. For me, I was just really happy. The amount of trash people talk and were like, ‘why would he be called up, they’re gonna ruin him.’ I’m like, ‘you guys don’t get it.’ Nobody is going to ruin me. I wouldn’t go up if they were gonna ruin me. I don’t care about money. I’ll live on the streets. I want certain things a certain way. I’ll respect you if you respect me. People might say, ‘that’s stupid, it’s always about the money.’ No, if you become a legend, the money comes. I’m not about money, I’m about my status. I told them, ‘I’m about making you money.’ I’m never going to ask for more than I’m worth. At the same time, I know what I’m worth. I think that’s why everything has been good and will only get better,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)