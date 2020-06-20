Matt Riddle Pins Current Champion In Friday Night Smackdown Debut

Former UFC fighter and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle made his WWE “main roster” debut this week on Friday Night Smackdown, scoring a victory that may send shockwaves through the blue brand.

The “Original Bro” confronted Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, interrupting a long-winded diatribe aimed at Daniel Bryan and other WWE Superstars at ringside.

Their verbal altercation quickly led to a non-title match being official on the spot. Riddle controlled a shocking amount of the offense, largely dominating the champion for the first half of the bout with nasty kicks, strikes and suplexes.

Riddle actually pinned Styles, somewhat clean in the middle of the ring, catching him with his signature “Bro Derrick” maneuver – technically a cradle Tombstone front slam – after the champion nearly got into a fist fight with Daniel Bryan at ringside.

This in-ring debut comes at an uncomfortable time, as Matt Riddle was recently accused of sexual misconduct by an independent wrestler during the #SpeakOut movement on social media.

His lawyer released a statement Friday afternoon denying these allegations, and claiming that his accuser had been “cyberstalking” Riddle and his family for the past two years.