Matt Riddle Responds To People Thinking He Will Be ‘Buried’ On WWE SmackDown

WWE recently announced that Matt Riddle will be joining WWE SmackDown in the near future, and it has quickly led to people worrying he will be ‘buried.’

Over the years WWE NXT Superstars have had mixed success when moving to the ‘main roster,’ and this has raised concerns over what will happen to the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion on the blue brand.

However, in a recent interview with the Daily Star, Riddle was quick to point out that he will not be buried, stating that not even Dana White could bury him.

“I hear people say ‘Oh, he’s just gonna get buried!’, but I’ll tell you this, nobody has been able to bury me yet, and that includes Dana White – so I doubt WWE is going to bury me. They’ve given me everything I could ask for, so right now if anyone is going to bury me it’ll be me burying myself and that’s not going to happen – I won’t do that. So, I honestly love the transition – this is going to be amazing, and it’s just going to be the beginning of a very bright future.”

Matt Riddle then spoke about having to wrestle in front of no fans, relating it back to his days on the Ultimate Fighter, stating he is used to it.

“The transition, when you have a live crowd and we’re always moving [venues]can be a little more difficult, but right now, because of the situation we’re all in, it’s kind of easier. I go to one building, I know who I’m working with. I was on the Ultimate Fighter so I’m used to fighting in front of zero fans.. and spilling blood. So this is no different for me, this is something I’m used to. Usually, when they bring you over, you’re waiting for that crowd reaction, but I’m getting that at-home reaction, I’m hoping!”

It is currently unknown when Riddle will be officially debuting on WWE SmackDown, but it is expected very soon.