Matt Riddle Reveals A Storyline He Hoped To Have With Kurt Angle

Matt Riddle has spoken out about how he and Kurt Angle almost got the chance to work together on the main roster as he revealed a storyline idea he had.

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he had turned down the opportunity to manage Riddle on the main roster, and Riddle stated in an interview with TalkSPORT that while that idea was there, he also wanted to beat up Angle for a storyline as well.

“You know what crossed my mind originally [with Kurt Angle]? There’s the management thing, but then like in my head – and maybe this is just greedy me – in my head, when I see Kurt Angle, even if I like him and I’m friendly with him, I know the money is in beating up Kurt Angle,” Riddle said. “I was really hoping he was going to cost me the cage match and then the Bro was going to snap and beat up Kurt Angle! Some deadlift Germans to an Olympic gold medallist from the Stallion? You telling me everybody at home wouldn’t be like ‘no he didn’t just dump him on his head!’ – because that’s what I do! It would have been crazy.”