Matt Riddle Reveals Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Punching Goldberg

Matt Riddle has made his opinions about Goldberg perfectly clear in recent times, taking to social media to mock his matches when he appears.

The two men infamously had a legitimate backstage confrontation at WWE SummerSlam in 2019, and during the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Riddle spoke about the incident.

They came face to face and had a confrontation, but neither man got physical and Riddle reveals that Shane McMahon was actually nearby and thanked him for not trying to punch Goldberg, but he admitted he told Shane to get the match to happen.

“Shane was like, ‘Hey, thanks for not swinging on Goldberg’,” Riddle said. “I was like, ‘What? Can you imagine if Matt Riddle punches Goldberg unconscious in the back? I can’t do that! That is not a stallion move. “You sign a contract, you get a fight, you get a match setup and then you beat him in front of millions of people. That’s a stallion move!” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

