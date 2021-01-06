Connect with us

Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract, Details

9 mins ago

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has signed a new contract with WWE.

The former UFC fighter originally signed with WWE in 2018, debuting for the NXT brand and winning the NXT Tag Team Championships before moving to the main roster in 2020. His previous contract was set to expire in August.


It was originally reported back in December by F4WOnline.com that Riddle was offered a three-year contract with a $400,000 downside guarantee, for a total of $1.2 million. He would also earn an additional $50,000 for each Saudi Arabia show.

Fightful.com has since confirmed that Riddle has signed the contract.

Mick Foley Calls On WWE To Remove Donald Trump From Hall Of Fame As Protestors Storm U.S. Capitol

49 mins ago

Jan 6, 2021

Mick Foley

Mick Foley wants Donald Trump removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trump supporters rallied outside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon at the request of the President himself, who stated earlier that day that he would not concede the 2020 election to Joe Biden.


The Capitol was put on lockdown and those inside were told to find a place to hide, as violent protestors breached the building. At least one individual has been shot and taken to a local hospital, although the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?”, Foley tweeted, tagging WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

President Trump released a video after police were able to remove protestors from the Capitol building, urging his supporters to “go home in peace”. In the same video, he also called those same protestors “very special” and said he loved them, while doubling down on his claims that the 2020 Presidential election was “fraudulent”.

Mick Foley was not the only wrestling legend to voice their frustrations on social media. Lance Storm called on Twitter to shut down Trump’s account, calling the company “close to being an accessory to domestic terrorism”.

WWE Raw Legends Night Garners Over Two Million Viewers

5 hours ago

Jan 6, 2021

Drew McIntyre

WWE’s Raw Legends Night drew an average 2.128 million viewers and scored a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The January 4th episode marked the first time Raw was without competition from NFL since September. WWE promoted Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and appearances from legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many others.


This is now Raw’s best viewership and ratings since the March 16, 2020, episode when WWE moved to the Performance Center.

The hourly breakdown saw a decrease as the show went on:

  • Hour 1: 2.197 million viewers
  • Hour 2: 2.150 million viewers
  • Hour 3: 2.036 million viewers

We have complete Raw Legends Night results online here.

Fight Pit Pulled From WWE NXT New Year’s Evil?

6 hours ago

Jan 6, 2021

It looks like Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match has been pulled from tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil lineup.

The bout is no longer listed on WWE.com‘s official preview, nor is it being promoted on social media.


There’s no word yet on what has led to the bout being pulled. As long as neither competitor is injured, WWE could postpone the match to a future episode of NXT.

Ciampa defeated Thatcher in a singles match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December after several weeks of taunting each other. Due to their unwillingness to stop attacking one another, Ciampa and Thatcher were supposed to squash their beef inside the Fight Pit structure.

Click here for the complete New Year’s Evil preview and stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

