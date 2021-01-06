Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract, Details

Mick Foley wants Donald Trump removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trump supporters rallied outside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon at the request of the President himself, who stated earlier that day that he would not concede the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The Capitol was put on lockdown and those inside were told to find a place to hide, as violent protestors breached the building. At least one individual has been shot and taken to a local hospital, although the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame?”, Foley tweeted, tagging WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

President Trump released a video after police were able to remove protestors from the Capitol building, urging his supporters to “go home in peace”. In the same video, he also called those same protestors “very special” and said he loved them, while doubling down on his claims that the 2020 Presidential election was “fraudulent”.

Mick Foley was not the only wrestling legend to voice their frustrations on social media. Lance Storm called on Twitter to shut down Trump’s account, calling the company “close to being an accessory to domestic terrorism”.

Hey @Twitter at what point do you shut him down and stop letting him incite a coup? You are close to being an accessory to domestic terrorism at this point. https://t.co/e5vq24hSrt — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 6, 2021