Matt Riddle Still Wants To Face Brock Lesnar: “I Need To Make Myself Valuable Enough”

During a recent interview with Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Matt Riddle once again spoke about his desire to wrestle against Brock Lesnar.

Riddle has made it very clear for a long time now that his dream match would be against Brock Lesnar, and it is something that the WWE Universe is certainly excited about as well. When speaking about wanting that match, Riddle made it clear that he wants it because he thinks Brock is awesome.

“Brock, that guy has it all,” Riddle told Corey Graves on After The Bell. “I want a piece because he’s awesome. I think he’s taken my comments as literal disrespect and I think he hates me, which hey, okay, I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody, ‘I get it, I’ll stay away, I won’t call these people out anymore, but I still want it.’ I’m not gonna go away, I’m gonna make myself valuable enough until the money is on the table and I know I can do it”

Riddle then spoke about how his goal has always been to retire Brock Lesnar, and he admits he is still hopeful that it can happen, and not be a one-minute squash match as well.

He continued, “When I first started wrestling, people were like, ‘what’s your goal?’ I like to set goals that are unattainable because, in the process of trying to get to that goal, you’re probably going to be great. So, I want to retire Brock Lesnar. Everyone is like, ‘Hahaha! That’ll never happen! You’re an idiot.’ Yeah, it probably won’t happen, but I know that if I try, I’ll probably be super successful. Brock, nothing but the utmost respect. I need to make myself valuable enough to where we get in the ring. I hope I can do that and it’s not a one minute squash [laughs].” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)