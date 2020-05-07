Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher To Defend NXT Tag Team Titles Next Week

WWE has officially confirmed that Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, the Original Bro’s temporary partner, will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships next Wednesday night. The champions will put the gold on the line against Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, answering a challenge laid down from Imperium.

Thatcher was brought in as a replacement for Pete Dunne while he is stuck in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a surprise choice, coming straight from EVOLVE without ever having wrestled a single match in a WWE ring. The decision was made even more strange due to Thatcher’s long-standing relationship with WALTER as a member of the Ringkampf faction.