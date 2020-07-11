Matt Riddle To Challenge For IC Title On Smackdown Go-Home Show

WWE has announced AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship for the go-home edition of Friday Night Smackdown on July 17.

Riddle made his main roster in-ring debut by scoring a pinfall victory over the “Phenomenal” champion. Styles then blindsided him following yet another victory on last week’s show, taking the “Original Bro” temporarily out of commission.

An Intercontinental Championship match has not yet been announced for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on July 19, but it’s possible next week’s defense could lead to a rematch at the pay-per-view. Riddle has also been slow-burning a program with King Baron Corbin, which is likely to come into play next week as well.