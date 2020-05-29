Matt Riddle Vignette Reportedly To Air On WWE SmackDown This Week

It has been widely reported that WWE NXT Superstar, Matt Riddle is main roster bound, with the former NXT Tag Team Champion expected to be joining the WWE SmackDown roster in the near future.

His first appearance on the blue brand could take place as early as tonight. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Matt Riddle did tape a vignette to air on the show when the WWE SmackDown tapings took place this week.

However, even though he taped a vignette, Meltzer did note that there is a chance it might not end up airing tonight, as it could be changed.

Meltzer said: “He taped a vignette that would air on Friday on SmackDown. Whether it airs or not, I mean it probably will, but things always change but you never say for sure. But that was the plan as of Monday.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)