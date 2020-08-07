Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Bray Wyatt Segment & More Set For 8/7 WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown with Matt Riddle set to be in action and Bray Wyatt making an appearance.

Matt Riddle is set to be in action tonight as he competes in singles action against the Celtic Warrior, Sheamus, in what will be a hard-hitting fight.

WWE.com wrote:

It has been trial by fire since Matt Riddle debuted on the blue brand, and The Original Bro will face another stiff test in a battle with Sheamus. The newcomer has been targeted by King Corbin since his debut, as a King’s Ransom has been offered to humble the rising Riddle. Sheamus will look to take out his own frustrations on a first-time opponent after his loss against Jeff Hardy in their Bar Fight. Can Riddle score another statement victory in his early run on SmackDown? Or will Sheamus quell his hot start? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the first-ever showdown between the two Superstars.

As well as that, Bray Wyatt will be appearing in the Firefly Fun House where he is set to address his shocking actions last week which saw him take out Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw.

WWE stated:

After the shocking conclusion to last week’s SmackDown, Bray Wyatt will return for an all-new edition of “The Firefly Fun House.” “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerged with a shocking attack on Alexa Bliss, as Universal Champion Braun Strowman remains missing. Wyatt had warned that the demonic creature was ready to be unleashed, and “The Fiend” set his sights on the helpless Bliss. Will the “Firefly Fun House” host reveal the true motivations of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s attack? And will he continue to tempt The Monster Among Men with his actions? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “The Firefly Fun House.”

As well as those two segments Sonya Deville will be appearing on Miz TV after she attacked Mandy Rose and Jeff Hardy will be facing King Corbin.