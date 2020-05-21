Matt Riddle Will FIGHT Timothy Thatcher Next Week Inside A Cage

Timothy Thatcher threw down the gauntlet for a straight-up fight against his former tag team partner this Wednesday night, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew as Matt Riddle prepares to return to his roots.

Thatcher was brought in straight from EVOLVE last month as a replacement partner for Riddle, after Pete Dunne was unable to travel internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things quickly broke down, ultimately leading to the makeshift duo dropping the NXT Tag Team titles to Imperium last week when Thatcher walked out on the match.

The newcomer appeared in a pre-recorded video on WWE NXT challenging Riddle to a match that can only be won by knockout or submission – no pinfalls required. The “Original Bro” then responded by demanding a cage fight. No, not a cage match. A cage FIGHT.

WWE has confirmed the match for the May 27th broadcast, which will also feature a triple threat match between Jake Atlas, Drake Maverick and Kushida, with the winner advancing to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.