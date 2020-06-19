Matt Riddle’s Attorney Releases Statement Denying Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct; Woman Accused Of “Cyberstalking”

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has issued the following statement through his attorney, Daniel J. Rose, P.A. in response to recent allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by independent wrestler Candy Cartwright.

“The allegations by this independent female performer are completely false and another attempt to harass and humiliate Mr. and Mrs. Riddle and to try to tarnish their reputation in the community. We have been aware for the last two years of this performer stalking the Riddle family. In 2019, our firm had drafted a pleading against this performer to seek an injunction for cyberstalking in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida.”