Matt Sydal, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho & More Announced For Special ‘Late Night Dynamite’

Next week fans will be treated to a double dose of All Elite Wrestling.

In addition to the promotion’s normal timeslot on Wednesday night, a special “Late Night Dynamite” is scheduled to air next Tuesday on TNT, immediately following game three of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

The show is set to air for one hour and will feature at least three matches, with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho returning to commentary.

Matt Sydal returns to battle Shawn Spears next Tuesday night, while Scorpio Sky will be in action against rising sensation Benjamin Carter, and the rivalry between Brandi Rhodes and the Dark Order’s Anna Jay will finally come to a head.