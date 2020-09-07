Matt Sydal made a surprise appearance at AEW All Out, although it didn’t quite go to plan as he botched his first major move of the match.

The former WWE Superstar was the Joker during the All Out Casino Battle Royale, entering the match last to a great response from the live crowd. However, when Sydal hit the ring, he immediately looked to hit his Shooting Star Press, but he sadly slipped on the ropes and ended up landing awkwardly on the mat.

Here's the botch from Sydal, good to see he's ok. Not the best way to start your debut in AEW. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/VzToECq2G9 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) September 6, 2020

Thankfully, Matt Sydal was fine and managed to continue the match, working his usual impressive style, making it all the way to the final three competitors.

The botch did do the rounds on social media though, and Sydal addressed the mistake himself on Twitter. Sydal admitted it was a first for him, and hopefully a last. He also stated it might be a sign to try out something new next time.

Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020