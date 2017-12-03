Matt Sydal missed a show in Scotland yesterday for the independent company, British Championship Wrestling, after missing his plane.

Sydal didn’t appear at the show, despite being advertised, and BCW has had a major issue with the former WWE Superstar, which they have made clear on social media.

The high flying wrestler has, according to BCW, refused to pay back the deposit that was placed down as a guarantee for his appearance.

BCW has shared several messages from Sydal and his representative online for fans to see and a lot of fans and wrestlers themselves have tweeted Sydal, demanding him to pay the money back.

The wrestler has insisted that BCW can use the payment as payment to re-book him next year, which BCW have said they’re not interested in doing.

As of this writing, the deposit is yet to be given back to the independent company. The show was a major success though, with WWE legend, Scott Hall making an appearance.

So @findevan gets a deposit for a booking then misses his flight and now thinks he should keep the deposit ?? Saying i can use it towards bringing him in next year. Im not interested so give me my $1200 back and stop being a thief to a genuine honest promoter — bcwofficial (@bcwofficial) December 3, 2017

As a promoter, I fully support @bcwofficial If you miss your flight, then don't even attempt to take another one to make the second show, then you owe your deposit back. Simple. Screwing over small time indy promoters is something we should see less of…. https://t.co/CIoxn6Yvnr — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) December 3, 2017

Hey @findevan fancy returning @bcwofficial Deposit after failing to make the event, missing your flight due to “traffic” — LionheartUK (@LionheartUK) December 3, 2017