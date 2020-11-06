Matt Sydal Reflects On His AEW Debut & Who He Wants To Work With

Matt Sydal recently reflected on his debut with AEW and which members of the roster he is excited to work with in the future.

Sydal spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he reflected on making his debut with the company and the botch that took place during that.

“I am so lucky I didn’t get injured. I mean, that was the craziest turn of events that happened. I mean, I can say I’ve jumped off that rope thousands of times and zero times have I had a slip like that. Zero. This was the first one. This is also the first time there were fireworks exploding in the background and there’s a million of excuses, but I’m not going to take them,” said Sydal. “I mean, it just didn’t go well, but what did go well for me was like I said, the universe had my back on this one because when I slipped, I just basically reached back with my arm and as I would have rotated directly onto my head. We already discussed my neck injuries, which are… it wasn’t until January, in March I started feeling okay, but I haven’t been taking German Suplexes. I haven’t been practicing getting dropped on my head because of my neck injury and I mean, if you look at the rotation, that was set up for a pogo stick on my dome.

Sydal also revealed that he is technically a free agent right now, being able to work for multiple places at the moment.

“Correct. I’m a free agent,” stated Sydal. “Well, I don’t have anything booked with Ring of Honor right now, but we filmed eight weeks of TV. So, I had a match with Ring of Honor on Monday and then, my AEW Dark airs on Tuesday or actually, I had an AEW Dark Dynamite the day after a Ring of Honor match. And then, just this past week when I wrestled Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark the night before, I’m wrestling Jonathan Gresham in the Ring of Honor Pure Title Tournament. “So, it was pretty awesome for me to… I mean, during the pandemic, there was no work. I had zero work; it was very challenging. I mean, I was just holding on by a string there by a thread, a thin thread, but I was just dedicated and I really just believed that we’d be able to come out of this and I would be ready. So, just during the time off, I was making new gear for myself. Me and my girlfriend make all my costumes here ourselves at home. So, we were working on new tights, we were working on new knee pads, we were working on all this stuff and then, the Ring of Honor thing didn’t come. Maybe I had a month ahead of time that was booked and then, the AEW thing, I had to be ready the next day for it.”

Finally, he also discussed which members of the roster he’d like to have a match with in the future, admitting The Young Bucks are his favorite wrestlers.