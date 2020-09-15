Matt Sydal recently spoke with WrestleTalk where he revealed he was actually in talks to sign with WWE not so long ago.

Matt Sydal, who worked as Evan Bourne in WWE was released from the company back in 2014 and hasn’t appeared ever since. However, he has certainly been busy since that point, working for the likes of ROH, IMPACT, and NJPW.

Interestingly, it was his decision to sign with New Japan which led to him turning down a WWE return for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

“When the cruiserweight tournament was originally happening, I talked to them about that. But at the time I was also talking to New Japan, and I just chose New Japan over WWE. It was kind of an easy choice for me at the time,”

Sydal told Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.

Sydal was most recently seen at AEW All Out where he was the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. He did slip during his initial entrance though from the top turnbuckle, which has now been blamed on Michael Nakazawa, who covered the turnbuckle in baby oil