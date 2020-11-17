Matt Sydal Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Matt Sydal has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The experienced 20-year performer has been competing for the promotion without a formal contract in place for the past two months, debuting in the Casino Battle Royale at this year’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Sydal, who wrestled in WWE using the name Evan Bourne at the same time that Cody Rhodes was on their roster, has won tag team gold in WWE, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is also a former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion.

The high-flying sensation essentially brought the Shooting Star Press maneuver back into vogue after WWE had previously banned the maneuver. Somewhat ironically, one of the only times he ever publicly messed up the move was in his AEW debut, slipping on the top rope.

Sydal has become a mainstay on AEW DARK in recent weeks, going 5-0 with wins over Sonny Kiss, “Nightmare Family” member Lee Johnson, Michael Nakazawa, Shawn Dean and most recently, Christopher Daniels. He is still looking for his first win on Dynamite.