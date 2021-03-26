Ring of Honor
Matt Taven Doesn’t Believe ROH Needs Cross-Promotion
Cross-promotion might be popular right now, but Matt Taven doesn’t believe that Ring Of Honor needs to do that at the moment.
Taven spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a range of topics, and he was asked about the recent cross-promotion with AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT. When asked if this could happen for ROH, he believes that the company should focus on itself for now.
“Well, I guess it’s twofold, my answer is. I think we were the first one to do this because you saw New Japan, CMLL, NWA, you saw everyone come to Ring of Honor and we really opened that door for those promotions to kind of come into the United States in the first place. So, to me, that started with us. As far as right now, I would say that, like I said earlier, I feel like there’s such a good product and once people, no matter what, if they jump in right now, they’re going to get caught in that snowball. For my mindset, this roster up and down, I would grab them any day of the week and put them out there and be absolutely proud of the product because I think as much as it’s interesting to bring people in here to have cross-promotional stuff, we have so much talent right here in these doors that we could put on the best product there is out there with just the guys we have in Ring of Honor, and I will die on that hill any day.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Taven will be in action at Ring Of Honor’s Anniversary Show tonight, where he will go one on one with Vincent, in an unsanctioned match.
Double Champion Pulled From ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Title Matches Announced
Ring of Honor announced today that Dragon Lee will be unable to appear at their upcoming anniversary pay-per-view on Friday, March 26.
Lee underwent what was described as a “minor surgery” to repair a ruptured eardrum, which will keep him from flying in for the show. He is currently the reigning ROH World Television Champion and one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.
Ring of Honor is insistent that every title be on the line for the pay-per-view as they celebrate their 19th year in operation. As such, fellow members of La Faccion Ingobernable will replace Dragon Lee in his scheduled title defenses.
Kenny King will step in and defend the ROH World Television Championship against Tracy Williams. King will also pull double duty at the show, as he and Bestia del Ring will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Williams and Rhett Titus.
ROH 19th Anniversary PPV
Friday, March 26, 2021
ROH World Title Match
RUSH (c) vs. Jay Lethal
ROH World TV Title Match
Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams
ROH World Tag Team Title Match
Kenny King (c) & Bestia del Ring vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
ROH Pure Title Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dak Draper
Grudge Match
Jay Briscoe vs. EC3
Unsanctioned Match
Matt Taven vs. Vincent
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon
Airing for free during hour one:
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Title Match
Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery (c) vs. Mexisquad
Four Corners Survival Match
Danhausen vs. Eli Isom vs. Brian Johnson vs. LSG
New Title Match & More Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, Updated Lineup
New matches have been confirmed for Ring of Honor’s 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.
Interviewer Quinn McKay broke the news on the latest edition of ROH Week By Week that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Dak Draper. On this week’s episode of ROH Wrestling TV Draper scored a win over Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match, offering his opponent a literal participation ribbon afterwards.
Also announced for the pay-per-view is a singles matches between Mark Briscoe and Flip Gordon. The later returned to action on television this week and looked to secure a main event win over Flamita, but got caught with his shoulders down for the three-count after Mark jumped the barricade and attacked him.
You can watch this week’s episode of ROH Week By Week above. In addition to some great video packages and promos hyping up the ROH 19th Anniversary event, there is an exclusive triple threat tag team match between The Bouncers, SOS and The Foundation.
That match should be something of a warm-up for The Foundation, as Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams will challenge Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH World Tag Team Championships on March 26. Williams and Dragon Lee will be pulling double duty in a match for the ROH World TV Championship on the same card as well.
New Title Match Announced For ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, Updated Lineup
Jay Lethal is on a quest to “purify” every division in Ring of Honor. Phase one of his master plan starts on March 26 at the ROH 19th anniversary pay-per-view, where each member of The Foundation has a chance to leave with championship gold.
Announced on this week’s episode of ROH Wrestling television, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus will challenge La Faccion Ingobernable’s Dragon Lee and Kenny King for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. That means double duty for two men that night, as Dragon Lee is also scheduled to defend his ROH World TV Championship against Williams on the same card.
While not yet confirmed, there has been some speculation about a match between Brody King and La Bestia del Ring at the anniversary event. Bestia is the father of both Rush and Dragon Lee. He made his ROH debut at Final Battle in December by attacking Brody, costing him the ROH World Championship.
Brody King made his return on ROH Wrestling TV this week to save Tony Deppen from a four-on-one beatdown at the hands of La Faccion. Or at least, that was the plan. King managed to take out most of the group on his own for a time, but the show ended with La Bestia splashing him through a table.
