Matt Taven Doesn’t Believe ROH Needs Cross-Promotion

Cross-promotion might be popular right now, but Matt Taven doesn’t believe that Ring Of Honor needs to do that at the moment.

Taven spoke with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a range of topics, and he was asked about the recent cross-promotion with AEW, NJPW, and IMPACT. When asked if this could happen for ROH, he believes that the company should focus on itself for now.

“Well, I guess it’s twofold, my answer is. I think we were the first one to do this because you saw New Japan, CMLL, NWA, you saw everyone come to Ring of Honor and we really opened that door for those promotions to kind of come into the United States in the first place. So, to me, that started with us. As far as right now, I would say that, like I said earlier, I feel like there’s such a good product and once people, no matter what, if they jump in right now, they’re going to get caught in that snowball. For my mindset, this roster up and down, I would grab them any day of the week and put them out there and be absolutely proud of the product because I think as much as it’s interesting to bring people in here to have cross-promotional stuff, we have so much talent right here in these doors that we could put on the best product there is out there with just the guys we have in Ring of Honor, and I will die on that hill any day.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Taven will be in action at Ring Of Honor’s Anniversary Show tonight, where he will go one on one with Vincent, in an unsanctioned match.