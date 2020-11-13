Matt Taven Reveals He Still Wants To Team With Mike Bennett Again

Matt Taven recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling about potentially teaming up with Mike Bennett again in the future.

Taven and Bennett are former ROH Tag Team Champions during their time as part of The Kingdom, but they’ve not worked together for five years. However, following Bennett’s release from WWE, fans have certainly begun discussing this as a possibility, and Taven spoke about it potentially happening.

“It’s one of those things I feel like has been talked about every month since five years ago, and mostly talked about via text message between me and Mike. Contracts come up and things get talked about and you’re like, ‘Oh, we could do this, we could do that’ and it’s always in the back of our minds of getting the band back together and I think there’s so much more that goes into it. Not just as a team but Mike was one of the first guys in wrestling in general, in my wrestling life that I kinda really latched onto and became friends with. Me and Mike are the same age but I started wrestling when I was 23 and Mike started wrestling when he was 15, so he had an eight-year advantage on me and so I kind of always looked up to him and needed him for advice and to show me the way. At the same time, we’re peas in a pod because we’re the same age so, I have this weird friendship but to another level because he was definitely my big brother growing up in the wrestling world for the first couple of years so, whenever anyone says, ‘Would you wanna get back together with Mike Bennett?’ It’s like of course I’d wanna hang out with my best friend all the time and go around the world so, it’s one of those things where… the stars need to align obviously, but we’re hoping one day they do. Unfortunately, the pandemic has not helped any of these things but, with the amount of protocols that you have to go through at Ring of Honor, it’s kinda a tough time to [be]bringing talent back in and it’s so many,” Taven said.

Taven then spoke about his desire for the timing to be right when this moment happens, but he admitted that won’t be able to happen immediately.