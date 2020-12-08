Wrestling News
Mauro Ranallo Discusses His Decision To Leave WWE
In August of this year, Mauro Ranallo and WWE made the decision to part ways, with Ranallow’s time with the company coming to an end.
Ranallo had been working as the lead play-by-play announcer for WWE NXT since June 2017, and when the pandemic began, he started recording from home, just as Beth Phoenix is doing right now.
When Ranallo left WWE, he took to his Facebook page to tell fans that he was wanting to focus his time on different projects, as well as to looking after his mother and himself.
Since that point, he has continued to work with Showtime and Boxing, which was something he was well-known for prior to working for WWE. During a recent interview with, John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Ranallo opened up about his decision to leave WWE.
“WWE is one of the most mentally grueling places — and that’s not necessarily a criticism by any means — there’s a reason Vince McMahon has built a multi-billion dollar empire. Is it perfect? Not by any means, but neither am I. I chose to go to WWE and it was a dream come true. I wanted to work with WWE because I thought it would be an affirmation of my achievements as a broadcaster, but because of the connection I had with pro wrestling. I thought Jerry Lawler and Byron Saxton and I had instant chemistry, but they made the changes they felt they had to make. I’ve proven I can work with almost anyone as a broadcaster, but there were many times I was like, ‘what is going on here?’ Four-man booth, an eight-man booth. I get it, but that’s not what I want as a commentator. I get the stressful situations and the changes on the fly and the system, but for my mental health, even moving to NXT — when we were live, it was the best experience I could ask for, and that’s a testament to what Triple H and everyone in NXT has done. I just felt, for my own mental health, even doing the show from home, it was to the point where I would have a panic attack in the morning of the recordings in the last few months. All respect, I didn’t like what was happening and who was involved. All respect to all announcers, I believe in chemistry. Maybe I was the problem. On show day, I’m not a great guy to be around because I’m focused. I’m prepared and I expect everyone else to be the same. I’m a play-by-play announcer, and I think I’m one of the best in business, I need to be left alone at times,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for thetranscriptions)
Ranallo did thank WWE and claimed that working for the company improved his standing in the world of announcing. He also revealed Triple H recently sent him a nice message after the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight, which he called.
Impact
12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!
We are just hours away from perhaps the most anticipated episode of IMPACT Wrestling all year long.
After last week’s shocking conclusion to AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega and IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis pull a heist job on the world championship, “The Cleaner” will speak for the very first time on IMPACT Wrestling television.
What will Omega have to say for himself after walking out of Jacksonville past a sea of understandably shocked and upset colleagues? Will we find out who actually attacked the former champion, Jon Moxley, backstage in the buildup to “Winter Is Coming”?
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament continues tonight with the final first round match. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face off against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, with the winners moving on to the semifinals to battle Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
Also announced for tonight’s show is the leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey teaming up with self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Championship Moose to take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack! Plus, Josh Alexander of The North faces Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns.
IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night on AXS TV, but for those without access to the network, the show is also simulcast on Twitch for free. Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
Both Charlotte Flair and Andrade are currently out of action with injuries in WWE, but a reported idea could see them return together.
It is well-known that Charlotte and Andrade are a couple in real life, and according to WrestleVotes, there is a potential plan in place for WWE to use that to its benefit.
According to the report, one idea WWE has for the duo is to actually have them come back to WWE together, as an on-screen pairing. While it has only been discussed internally at this point, the idea would be to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade, turning him into a main event player, and having them work together.
An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020
It is currently unknown when either wrestler will be making their returns to WWE.
WWE
The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast
WWE is currently going through a podcast heavy trend, and The Good Brothers recently revealed they were offered their own before leaving.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released from WWE in April of this year as part of COVID-19 financial cutbacks from WWE. However, before that took place, the duo were actually offered their own podcast, as they revealed during an appearance on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast.
Gallows revealed that WWE hoped to have them create a show, with the plans always to be having New Day and Corey Graves getting their own show, which they did.
“The truth of it is, WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network and ‘we want to have [Corey] Graves, The New Day and you guys’ and we were like ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Aside from not liking the business offer on it. It’s not the same. It’s not Talkin’ Shop without [Rocky Romero] so we declined the offer on it. Then the pandemic started and we said, ‘Let’s just do it [ourselves] and see if it catches on that we’re actually doing it.’ Fast forward four weeks later we are out of WWE and now this thing takes on a life of its own and now here we are doing our second PPV in over a few months’ span. It’s been pretty damn cool.”
Karl Anderson added more to the story, revealing the proposition that he provided to WWE about doing the podcast, and how the financial offer wasn’t good enough.
“WWE pulled us aside and said, ‘We want you to do a podcast. We will set you up in a room before RAW and we will have guests for you’ and we looked at them and said ‘Nah, f–k that.’ [We responded with] ‘If you want us, you have to come to the hotel at 10:30 pm on the road, set everybody up with some wine and then we’ll do it’ and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for and we were like, ‘Nope, we are out. Podcasting ain’t that fun.’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
