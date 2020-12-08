Mauro Ranallo Discusses His Decision To Leave WWE

In August of this year, Mauro Ranallo and WWE made the decision to part ways, with Ranallow’s time with the company coming to an end.

Ranallo had been working as the lead play-by-play announcer for WWE NXT since June 2017, and when the pandemic began, he started recording from home, just as Beth Phoenix is doing right now.

When Ranallo left WWE, he took to his Facebook page to tell fans that he was wanting to focus his time on different projects, as well as to looking after his mother and himself.

Since that point, he has continued to work with Showtime and Boxing, which was something he was well-known for prior to working for WWE. During a recent interview with, John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Ranallo opened up about his decision to leave WWE.

“WWE is one of the most mentally grueling places — and that’s not necessarily a criticism by any means — there’s a reason Vince McMahon has built a multi-billion dollar empire. Is it perfect? Not by any means, but neither am I. I chose to go to WWE and it was a dream come true. I wanted to work with WWE because I thought it would be an affirmation of my achievements as a broadcaster, but because of the connection I had with pro wrestling. I thought Jerry Lawler and Byron Saxton and I had instant chemistry, but they made the changes they felt they had to make. I’ve proven I can work with almost anyone as a broadcaster, but there were many times I was like, ‘what is going on here?’ Four-man booth, an eight-man booth. I get it, but that’s not what I want as a commentator. I get the stressful situations and the changes on the fly and the system, but for my mental health, even moving to NXT — when we were live, it was the best experience I could ask for, and that’s a testament to what Triple H and everyone in NXT has done. I just felt, for my own mental health, even doing the show from home, it was to the point where I would have a panic attack in the morning of the recordings in the last few months. All respect, I didn’t like what was happening and who was involved. All respect to all announcers, I believe in chemistry. Maybe I was the problem. On show day, I’m not a great guy to be around because I’m focused. I’m prepared and I expect everyone else to be the same. I’m a play-by-play announcer, and I think I’m one of the best in business, I need to be left alone at times,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for thetranscriptions)

Ranallo did thank WWE and claimed that working for the company improved his standing in the world of announcing. He also revealed Triple H recently sent him a nice message after the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight, which he called.