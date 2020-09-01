Mauro Ranallo Gone From WWE

Mauro Ranallo, the energetic voice of WWE NXT on the USA Network, has potentially called his last wrestling match from the black-and-yellow brand.

WWE released the following statement:

“WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Dave Meltzer was the first to break the news on Monday afternoon. He noted in his report that unlike when Mauro stepped away from the company in 2017, there is no negativity between the two sides and the split was indeed amicable.