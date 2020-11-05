Maven Recalls Finding Out He Was Eliminating Undertaker From The Royal Rumble

Fans will fondly remember Maven eliminating The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble, and he recently spoke about that experience with WWE’s The Bump.

Maven was part of the show to continue WWE’s celebration of The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary, and he recalled the 2002 Royal Rumble experience. Maven spoke about when he found out the plans were to have him eliminate the Deadman, being told that day, admitting he thought it was a rib.

“I got the call literally the day before. The day before, they called and said, ‘You’re going to Atlanta.’ That’s where the Rumble was. I flew out the next day, no clue what was going to happen. At that point, I’m not an idiot, I knew I was probably in the Rumble, but I knew I would probably come out, get a quick pop Tough Enough was going to get and then I would be thrown out and got rid of as soon as possible. When I got there and they called me to the ring, there was Shane and ‘Taker. They called me to the ring and at the time, I’m terrified. I’m the rookie, young, in my 20s and here I was with Shane McMahon and with Undertaker, scared to death. Then he tells me, ‘Maven, you’re going to go out there and eliminate [Undertaker].’ I thought he was completely joking. I thought it was the rib of the century. Well then, ‘Taker turns, looks at me and says, ‘Are you effing kidding me?’ At that point, I wanted to run. I just wanted to leave. ‘Taker had his hands with what was going on that day. He helped my career more than anyone on that single day,” Maven said.

Maven went on to say that from that day onwards, the two of them had a bond together, where ‘Taker would give him a smile whenever they’d see each other.