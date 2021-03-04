Connect with us

Max Caster Qualifies For AEW Revolution Ladder Match, Updated Lineup

Published

5 hours ago

on

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view card is set for this Sunday.

During this week’s go-home Dynamite, Max Caster defeated Preston “10” Vance of the Dark Order to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.


TH2’s Jack Evans interfered in the bout on behalf of Matt Hardy as Hardy looks to take down every member of Dark Order.

The Face of the Revolution Ladder match will now feature Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Caster, and one more competitor to be revealed Sunday by Tony Khan.

The winner of the six-man Ladder match will receive a future TNT Championship match.

Nine matches are now confirmed for Revolution. Below is what appears to be the final advertised card.

AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD

Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Rebel

Paul Wight Promises “Hall Of Fame Worthy” Signing At AEW Revolution

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 4, 2021

By

A major surprise is being teased for this Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

While making his television debut for the promotion tonight on AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” Wight announced that a “Hall of Fame worthy” talent is headed to Revolution this weekend in order to sign with All Elite Wrestling. The world’s largest athlete provided no clues as to the identity of this big surprise, only noting that it’s “not who you think”.


This news has sent wrestling fans on social media into full-blown speculation mode, as wes clearly AEW’s intent. Everyone from CM Punk to Christian, Kurt Angle, Dave Bautista and even Brock Lesnar has been suggested. Personally, I’m hoping it’s Pete Rose — a Hall of Fame worthy name if I’ve ever seen one.

Join us for AEW Revolution this Sunday as we all find out together!

AEW

SHAQ Takes Monster Bump Through Two Tables, Jade Cargill Scores The Win

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 3, 2021

By

SHAQ is now officially 1-0 in All Elite Wrestling.

The NBA icon lived up to his word and stepped into the wrestling ring this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, coming face-to-face with the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a heavily promoted tag team match.


SHAQ was in extraordinary shape and had clearly been training for the match, although Cody brashly claimed in an interview ahead of the bout that the 7-footer had “show muscles, not go-muscles”. That proved to be untrue, as Cody quite literally felt first hand.

The original plans for this program called for SHAQ and newcomer Jade Cargill, a physically imposing and clearly dominant new presence in AEW, against Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes. The up-and-coming Red Velvet was given a major opportunity to fill in for Brandi when she announced her pregnancy.

The biggest spot of the match came when Cody hurled himself over the top rope, sending both himself and SHAQ crashing through two tables set up on the floor below. However, with the men taken out outside the ring, Cargill was able to score the pinfall victory over Red Velvet.

SHAQ was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after the match, selling his injuries, however when Tony Schiavone opened the ambulance trying to get a word with the 15-time NBA all-star he wasn’t inside.

AEW

AEW Women’s Title Match & Buy-In Pre-Show Match Confirmed For Revolution

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mar 3, 2021

By

Two women’s matches are now confirmed for AEW Revolution.

Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose to win the women’s Eliminator tournament on this week’s Dynamite. As a result, Mizunami will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at Revolution.


We also know that Thunder Rosa and Riho will team up to face Britt Baker and Rebel on the Revolution Buy-In pre-show.

Below is the updated pay-per-view card, now featuring nine matches.

AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD

Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Rebel

