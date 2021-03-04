Max Caster Qualifies For AEW Revolution Ladder Match, Updated Lineup

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view card is set for this Sunday.

During this week’s go-home Dynamite, Max Caster defeated Preston “10” Vance of the Dark Order to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

TH2’s Jack Evans interfered in the bout on behalf of Matt Hardy as Hardy looks to take down every member of Dark Order.

The Face of the Revolution Ladder match will now feature Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero M, Lance Archer, Max Caster, and one more competitor to be revealed Sunday by Tony Khan.

The winner of the six-man Ladder match will receive a future TNT Championship match.

.@CasterShow has now entered The Face of the Revolution ladder match, with still one spot to be filled which will be announced by @TonyKhan. REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/W2cTsn0cjV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Nine matches are now confirmed for Revolution. Below is what appears to be the final advertised card.

AEW Revolution

Sunday, March 7, 2021

AEW World Championship

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD

Big Money Match

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page

Casino Tag Team Royale

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Buy-In Pre-Show Match

Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Rebel