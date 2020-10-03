McIntyre & Orton To Collide In 6-Man Tag Team Match On Raw Next Week

WWE has announced a big six-man tag team match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, as the road to Hell in a Cell rolls on. This will also be the final episode before the WWE Draft.

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will team up with Raw Tag Team Champions the Street Profits to battle the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

McIntyre and Orton are likely set to collide in yet another match for the world title at Hell in a Cell – perhaps inside the structure itself, after Orton brutalized legends Big Show, Christian, Shawn Micahels and Ric Flair in a backstage assault this past week.

Also confirmed for Raw is another edition of the Kevin Owens Show. Owens will be inviting Bray Wyatt to the red brand, after being attacked by The Fiend on Smackdown last night.