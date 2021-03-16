WWE
McIntyre vs. Sheamus, McMahon vs. Strowman & More Set For WWE Fastlane
The match card for WWE Fastlane continues to take shape with less than a week to go.
In one of Raw’s top matches, Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Sheamus. Their rivalry has been developing since after Royal Rumble when Sheamus grew jealous of Drew’s success. McIntyre owns a victory over the Celtic Warrior, though their No DQ match last week ended in a draw.
It was also announced that Shane McMahon will face Braun Strowman. The two were set to clash on this week’s Raw before a brawl ensued. Shane hit a flying elbow drop on Strowman through the announce desk and proceeded to pour slime all over the Monster Among Men.
THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane@BraunStrowman vs. @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/HU8RVnKMhy
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
Additionally, Alexa Bliss has issued a challenge for Randy Orton to “take her out” at Fastlane. WWE has announced a singles match between them for Sunday. Whatever happens will likely set up Orton vs. Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 37.
"@RandyOrton, if you wanted me out of your life so badly… you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, that's your chance." – @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/18CcHTwLLh
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
WWE Fastlane 2021 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
WWE
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
The New Day are tag team champions for an eleventh time in WWE, however it seems they will have a tall task ahead at WrestleMania 37.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions during this week’s Raw.
NEW! DAY WINS!
NEW! DAY WINS!@AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi dethroned the #HurtBusiness for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles!#AndNew pic.twitter.com/qrz7FzD9BQ
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
After the match, New Day were interrupted by AJ Styles and Omos, who issued an official challenge for a title match at WrestleMania. After some teasing about how Styles and Omos know nothing about being a tag team, the challenge was accepted.
Omos has yet to make his televised in-ring debut in WWE, but he did work a handful of NXT live events before the pandemic. Additionally, Styles will seek to win his first tag team title in WWE through this match.
BREAKING: @TheGiantOmos will make his in-ring debut at #WrestleMania as he teams with @AJStylesOrg to challenge @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/5Gv0LFIIU3
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
WWE WrestleMania 37 Match Card
WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos
WWE
WWE Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 37
As announced at the top of this week’s WWE Raw, “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.
It was also confirmed that McIntyre will face Sheamus in a singles match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday, however the match does not have ‘Mania implications as of this writing.
Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have only met one-on-one a few times throughout their careers. More recently, McIntyre defended the WWE Title against Lashley at WWE Backlash last June.
TNA/IMPACT Wrestling fans may remember that Lashley beat McIntyre in the main event of Slammiversary 2016 to capture the IMPACT World Championship.
Lashley vs. McIntyre is being billed as one of this year’s WrestleMania main events, however it remains to be seen if the bout will close out either night in April.
IT'S ON!@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @fightbobby #WWEChampionship#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ly6u0wPuBa
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021
Below is the updated WrestleMania 37 card.
WWE WrestleMania 37
Saturday, April 10 & Sunday, April 11
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Results
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see Riddle defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali, while The Hurt Business defends their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 15, 2021
WRESTLEMANIA ANNOUNCEMENT
To kickstart tonight’s WWE Raw we are given the announcement that at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.
THE ALL-MIGHTY ERA CONTINUES
MVP and Bobby Lashley then make their way out with MVP saying that apparently, some people didn’t get their statement last week, as we have entered the All-Mighty era. Bobby says he proved all his haters wrong and did what he said he was going to do, and he promises he will destroy Drew in the main event of WrestleMania.
The Miz and John Morrison then make their way out with Miz saying the speech was truly remarkable as he claims they’re all in on the All-Mighty era. He says he was proud to share the ring with Lashley in the past two weeks, but he doesn’t think their rivalry is over.
They then list some classic feuds that all had WrestleMania matches, with Miz believing their feud should have one too. Miz then says he wasn’t 100% during their matches, but Drew McIntyre then makes his way out. He just walks past Miz and Morrison and heads to the ring to stare down the champion.
Drew says he hasn’t had the chance to congratulate him and says he knows something about having a long journey to get to the top. He says they’ve been the hardest workers in the room, they both got looked over and then had to go out of WWE and scratch their way back to WWE and to the top.
However, Drew points out he won the Royal Rumble and then beat Brock Lesnar, while Bobby helped Miz and won it that way. Bobby cuts him off and says he should be worrying about him, as Miz chimes in and says he should worry about him too.
Drew then gives Miz a warning and then says he is facing Sheamus on Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He promises he will go onto WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley, calling him a big, bald, bitch. Miz then starts talking and that allows Lashley to attack his WrestleMania opponent.
The Miz then attacks Drew in the ring, but as the WWE Champion leaves and goes to the top of the ramp, Sheamus appears and attacks him.
BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW
Sheamus is asked about his actions, and he said he doesn’t want Drew at 90% on Sunday, when he beats him at WWE Fastlane, he doesn’t want any excuses from him. Sheamus wants a match against Bobby Lashley as he’s going to show Drew what he won’t be able to do.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE MIZ
When the match starts, The Miz instantly continues his attack, but Drew is able to charge him into the opposing corner, dropping him with a huge chop and then some big right hands. Miz manages to fight back with some punches and kicks of his own, but that only annoys Drew, who drops him with a Glasgow Kiss.
Drew takes the fight out of the ring and launches Miz into the barricade, but as they get back into the ring, John Morrison tries to impact things by grabbing his leg, but it has no effect. Morrison then throws his sunglasses at him but Drew stomps on them.
However, this does allow Miz to jump Drew from behind, putting pressure onto him on the ropes. That doesn’t last long though and McIntyre connects with the reverse Alabama Slam, he then aims for the Claymore but Morrison pulls his partner out of the ring. However, the official has seen enough and he’s thrown out of here!
Miz manages to attack the knee of Drew though, following it up with a DDT, but McIntyre quickly kicks out and then hits several big clotheslines. Drew takes Miz out of the ring once again and charges him back and forth into the barricade and ring apron and then slams him repeatedly into the steel stairs.
Back in the ring and McIntyre hits the Futureshock DDT and he quickly follows it with a Claymore. However, Drew opts not to pin his opponent, and instead, he then points to the camera and then to the WrestleMania sign and he sets in the Hurt Lock, forcing Miz to tap as he sends a message to Lashley.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
McIntyre vs. Sheamus, McMahon vs. Strowman & More Set For WWE Fastlane
Matt Sydal To Face Kenny Omega In AEW World Title Eliminator On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
WWE Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 37
“Legit” Leyla Hirsch Officially Signs With AEW
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
AEW DARK Video: Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs Proud & Powerful, Abadon, SCU, Powerhouse Hobbs & More
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
Trending
-
Results10 hours ago
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Paul Heyman Believes Christian Ran Away From Roman Reigns
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Reveals Who Came Up With The Name ‘Hurt Business’
-
WWE1 day ago
45,000 Fans Potentially Returning To Raymond James Stadium For WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News19 hours ago
Eric Bischoff On How His Opinion Of Jeff Hardy Has Changed
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Jake Roberts Reveals His Original AEW Contract Was Only For 10 Weeks
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Age Is Not A Factor In Wrestling
-
AEW2 days ago
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)