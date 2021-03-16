McIntyre vs. Sheamus, McMahon vs. Strowman & More Set For WWE Fastlane

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see Riddle defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali, while The Hurt Business defends their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!

WWE Raw Results

March 15, 2021

WRESTLEMANIA ANNOUNCEMENT

To kickstart tonight’s WWE Raw we are given the announcement that at WWE WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

THE ALL-MIGHTY ERA CONTINUES

MVP and Bobby Lashley then make their way out with MVP saying that apparently, some people didn’t get their statement last week, as we have entered the All-Mighty era. Bobby says he proved all his haters wrong and did what he said he was going to do, and he promises he will destroy Drew in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Miz and John Morrison then make their way out with Miz saying the speech was truly remarkable as he claims they’re all in on the All-Mighty era. He says he was proud to share the ring with Lashley in the past two weeks, but he doesn’t think their rivalry is over.

They then list some classic feuds that all had WrestleMania matches, with Miz believing their feud should have one too. Miz then says he wasn’t 100% during their matches, but Drew McIntyre then makes his way out. He just walks past Miz and Morrison and heads to the ring to stare down the champion.

Drew says he hasn’t had the chance to congratulate him and says he knows something about having a long journey to get to the top. He says they’ve been the hardest workers in the room, they both got looked over and then had to go out of WWE and scratch their way back to WWE and to the top.

However, Drew points out he won the Royal Rumble and then beat Brock Lesnar, while Bobby helped Miz and won it that way. Bobby cuts him off and says he should be worrying about him, as Miz chimes in and says he should worry about him too.

Drew then gives Miz a warning and then says he is facing Sheamus on Sunday at WWE Fastlane. He promises he will go onto WrestleMania to face Bobby Lashley, calling him a big, bald, bitch. Miz then starts talking and that allows Lashley to attack his WrestleMania opponent.

The Miz then attacks Drew in the ring, but as the WWE Champion leaves and goes to the top of the ramp, Sheamus appears and attacks him.

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW

Sheamus is asked about his actions, and he said he doesn’t want Drew at 90% on Sunday, when he beats him at WWE Fastlane, he doesn’t want any excuses from him. Sheamus wants a match against Bobby Lashley as he’s going to show Drew what he won’t be able to do.

DREW MCINTYRE vs. THE MIZ

When the match starts, The Miz instantly continues his attack, but Drew is able to charge him into the opposing corner, dropping him with a huge chop and then some big right hands. Miz manages to fight back with some punches and kicks of his own, but that only annoys Drew, who drops him with a Glasgow Kiss.

Drew takes the fight out of the ring and launches Miz into the barricade, but as they get back into the ring, John Morrison tries to impact things by grabbing his leg, but it has no effect. Morrison then throws his sunglasses at him but Drew stomps on them.

However, this does allow Miz to jump Drew from behind, putting pressure onto him on the ropes. That doesn’t last long though and McIntyre connects with the reverse Alabama Slam, he then aims for the Claymore but Morrison pulls his partner out of the ring. However, the official has seen enough and he’s thrown out of here!

Miz manages to attack the knee of Drew though, following it up with a DDT, but McIntyre quickly kicks out and then hits several big clotheslines. Drew takes Miz out of the ring once again and charges him back and forth into the barricade and ring apron and then slams him repeatedly into the steel stairs.

Back in the ring and McIntyre hits the Futureshock DDT and he quickly follows it with a Claymore. However, Drew opts not to pin his opponent, and instead, he then points to the camera and then to the WrestleMania sign and he sets in the Hurt Lock, forcing Miz to tap as he sends a message to Lashley.

Winner: Drew McIntyre