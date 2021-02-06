The Best of Meiko Satomura in PROGRESS was added to the WWE Network this weekend ahead of the Japanese legend’s debut on the NXT UK brand this coming Thursday.

The 55-minute collection features three matches with Satomura facing off against current NXT UK stars Jinny and Dani Luna, as well as IMPACT Wrestling star and former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

The latest episode of ICW Fight Club has also been uploaded to the WWE Network. The show features the finals of the Lionheart League between Sha Samuels and Stevie Boy in the main event.

The final upload in this weekend’s indie dump is EVOLVE 146 from March 2020, which ended up being the last EVOLVE event as the COVID-19 pandemic took over the U.S. later that month and the promotion was bought out by WWE. Match card: