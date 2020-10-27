Meiko Satomura Reportedly Set To Join WWE NXT UK

According to a report by Tokyo Sports, wrestling legend Meiko Satomura is set to join WWE NXT UK in the near future.

According to the report, Satomura is set to join the brand as both a coach and an in-ring talent. The 40-year-old wrestler recently announced at the Miyagino Ward Cultural Center Tournament that she will be limiting participation in Sendai Girls, and will miss events on November 22nd and November 29th.

She is expected to be travelling to the United Kingdom in early November to compete in WWE NXT UK and will then join the brand.

Satomura isn’t a stranger to the world of WWE though as she has previously competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament and she has done some coaching for WWE at the Florida-based PC.