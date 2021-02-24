Connect with us

Melina Addresses WWE Return Rumors

Published

3 hours ago

on

Melina

Rumors were swirling in September that former WWE Divas Champion Melina had signed a deal to return to the company.

Melina would deny these rumors on social media and never appeared on television until making a cameo during Raw Legends Night in January.


In a new interview with Wrestle Talk, Melina revealed that she was in talks with WWE about coming back, but nothing was ever made official.

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it.

“I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.”

“Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee”.

Melina last wrestled in February 2020. She had a brief stint in NWA a year ago, which included challenging Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.

Recent Signee To Face Io Shirai On This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 23, 2021

By

Io Shirai

WWE has announced NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will go one-on-one with newcomer Zoey Stark in a non-title match on Wednesday’s NXT.

WWE’s social team captured William Regal informing Stark of the news earlier today at the WWE Performance Center. Regal was impressed with Stark’s debut win over Valentina Feroz last week.


When asked if she’s up to the task, Zoey Stark gave a confident, “Hell yeah! Of course.”

Below is the updated lineup for this week’s NXT:

  • Zoey Stark vs. Io Shirai
  • Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
  • Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Johnny Gargano
  • Adam Cole explains why he turned on Kyle O’Reilly
  • Santos Escobar vs. Killer Kross in a No DQ match

We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.

WWE

WWE Monday Night Raw Viewership Up Following Elimination Chamber

Published

18 hours ago

on

Feb 23, 2021

By

The February 22 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network was watched by an average of 1,890,000 viewers in the fallout of this past weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The show was up 4.4% from the pre-Chamber show, and took all three of the top spots on cable television this Monday night. Here’s the breakdown:

  • Hour 1: 1.978 (+2.2%)
  • Hour 2: 1.926 (6.6%)
  • Hour 3: 1.765 (4.4%)
  • Average: 1,890,000 (+4.4%)

WWE

Huge New WWE Performance Center Class Arrived Today In Orlando

Published

18 hours ago

on

Feb 23, 2021

By

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida saw the arrival of one if its largest new classes on Tuesday. Several of the bigger names reported on in recent weeks including Taya Valkyrie, Christian Casanova and Blake Christian were among them.

New reports from both Dave Meltzer and PWInsider.com have confirmed the following names:


  • Parker Boudreaux
  • Christian Casanova
  • Anthony Henry
  • Blake Christian
  • Bronson Rechsteiner
  • Angela Arnold (AQA)
  • Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly)
  • Cora Jade (Elayna Black)
  • Karissa Rivers
  • Zoey Stark (Lacey Ryan)
  • Taya Valkyrie
  • Harlem Bravado

Bronson Rechsteiner is the son of the legendary Rick Steiner, one half of the Steiners Brothers who won championships in WWE, WCW, NWA and NJPW. Priscilla Kelly and Elayna Black were both brought in to work the recent Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, losing in the first round.

