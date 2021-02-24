Melina Addresses WWE Return Rumors

Rumors were swirling in September that former WWE Divas Champion Melina had signed a deal to return to the company.

Melina would deny these rumors on social media and never appeared on television until making a cameo during Raw Legends Night in January.

In a new interview with Wrestle Talk, Melina revealed that she was in talks with WWE about coming back, but nothing was ever made official.

“It was talks of [a return]. Talks of seeing if it was possible and all that stuff. Everyone made such a big deal out of it. “I was in talks with [WWE], but I never signed a contract, there was nothing going on. Just ‘hey would you consider, would you be open?’. I’m like ‘hell yeah’. Well it turned out I have like a bad knee, and I can’t wrestle.” “Who knows if I didn’t have a bad knee if they would have signed me? Or you never know, if I had a good knee they wanted to see if I was open to it, but probably not get signed. That’s just the way wrestling is. It’s never a guarantee”.

Melina last wrestled in February 2020. She had a brief stint in NWA a year ago, which included challenging Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.