Melina Discusses If She Is Open To A WWE Return In The Future

Former WWE Superstar, Melina, recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about a range of topics, including if she’s open to a WWE return.

Melina admitted that if an opprtunity arises, she would happily take it, but at the same time she is equally content with not doing anything with WWE again as well.

“I always say everything will happen if it’s meant to happen. If an opportunity shows up, of course, like who wouldn’t? But if there’s never an opportunity I am okay with that too, I am thankful for what I’ve been able to do, because I didn’t even think I would be able to do that. I never in my wildest dreams, ever thought that I would be on TV or that I would have a video game or an action figure, or be in magazines in England, Australia, Mexico and different parts of other countries… I never thought I could do that, that that would be me. So all this, I am happy, I am very grateful.”

Melina also spoke about her time in WWE, admitting she knew that she was never going to see the women’s evolution during her time with the company.