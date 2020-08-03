Melina Discusses If She Is Open To A WWE Return In The Future

Former WWE Superstar, Melina, recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about a range of topics, including if she’s open to a WWE return.
Melina admitted that if an opprtunity arises, she would happily take it, but at the same time she is equally content with not doing anything with WWE again as well.
“I always say everything will happen if it’s meant to happen. If an opportunity shows up, of course, like who wouldn’t? But if there’s never an opportunity I am okay with that too, I am thankful for what I’ve been able to do, because I didn’t even think I would be able to do that. I never in my wildest dreams, ever thought that I would be on TV or that I would have a video game or an action figure, or be in magazines in England, Australia, Mexico and different parts of other countries… I never thought I could do that, that that would be me. So all this, I am happy, I am very grateful.”
Melina also spoke about her time in WWE, admitting she knew that she was never going to see the women’s evolution during her time with the company.
“I feel we {WWE Divas} did a great job in the ring, of course there were moments when we did like a bra and panties match. I did one pudding match but that was one or two times out of a span of 6 years or 7 years and everybody wants to think that those 7 years were nothing but bra and panties matches when they weren’t. And everytime we {the women} got the opportunity to go out there and try our hardest, even if it was for 2 minutes, we did it…and everytime we went out there it was in hopes that one day we’ll get an opportunity, we were trying to prove to them that we deserve an opportunity to do more… But I knew in my heart that I was never gonna see {the change}, I knew I was never gonna see it during my time but that didn’t mean that I wasn’t gonna try every single time I am there. It has to start somewhere.” (H/T to Rajah.com for the transcriptions.)