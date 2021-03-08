Melina Discusses If She Would Return To WWE

Melina recently appeared at WWE’s Raw Legends Night, and she spoke with WrestleTalk about if she would return to the ring in the future.

Melina is a name that fans often want to see return to the ring, and she spoke about the idea of possibly appearing in a WWE Royal Rumble.

“Of course, of course. The Rumble? Of course. You have no idea. Back when there wasn’t a female Royal Rumble, and I just put out a video last week I believe that it was my third championship win, and it was at the Rumble. That moment in time, because it’s a big deal to be a part of the Rumble, and regardless of if it was the actual Rumble (match), that pay-per-view itself, that show itself, is just incredible and it’s an honor to be a part of it. So for me to be able to have a championship match on that specific show, to me, is just as good, because who knew if the women were ever going to get a Rumble? And now to see it, it’s like, of course. Of course you wanna be a part of it. But at the same time, I would love to go back, I would love to.

“At (Legends Night), people talk, and you don’t know if they’re giving you lip service, you don’t know if they’re really considering stuff, you never know. But you go out there and you go, ‘Hey, if I interact with this person, and that’s what they had me do, are they considering me coming back as a manager? Are they considering me coming back as this?’. And even if it doesn’t (happen), I’m grateful to even just do little bits and pieces. You could always wish for more, but my track record, everything I’ve accomplished, even if people don’t ever acknowledge everything I’ve done, it’s still an honor for me. It’ll always be an honor for me.”