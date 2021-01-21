Men’s & Women’s Dusty Cup Matches Set For Friday’s WWE 205 Live

For the first time ever, women will compete on WWE 205 Live this Friday.

The WWE Network show will host two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, one for the men and one for the women.

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Tony Nese Ariya Daivari

Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

As noted, Dolin and Jade are the former Priscilla Kelly and Elayna Black, respectively. This tag match will mark their official NXT in-ring debuts.

Meanwhile, Ciampa and Thatcher will team up for the first time after months of being at each other’s throats. Thatcher just beat Ciampa inside the NXT Fight Pit on Wednesday. They are taking the place of Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy due to storyline injuries.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT Dusty Cup news.