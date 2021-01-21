Mercedes Martinez Says Working With The Robert Stone Brand Was An “Awkward Pairing”

WWE NXT Superstar, Mercedes Martinez recently reflected on her time as part of The Robert Stone Brand, admitting it was awkward.

Martinez was part of the group in 2020 during her storyline with Rhea Ripley, working with Aliyah. But when speaking to Comic Book, Mercedes admitted she didn’t think the pairing worked.

“Yeah, I think it was an awkward pairing, but I think we fed off of each other, and I think the way I looked at it was I had to focus on my in-ring stuff,” Martinez said. “Anything outside of the ring, that was the whole point of the Robert Stone Brand and his job, was to make sure he made a match for me, focus on the business side of it while I focus on my training, the working out, and focus on what I need to do in the ring. Somehow, someway, it just didn’t work out. His dynamic was different. The dynamic was pairing me up with Aliyah and it was like a little sister, big sister type of thing, but sometimes, egos clash. I’m a no-nonsense type of a wrestler and a person, and Aliyah’s like this little, annoying, little person, and Robert Stone just wasn’t the right fit for me at that time. It worked for what it had to work for, and it got me to where I had to get to, but it wasn’t the right fit for that time.”

Martinez went on to be part of RETRIBUTION, very briefly but didn’t end up committing to the faction. Instead, she returned to WWE NXT and has since targetted Io Shirai.