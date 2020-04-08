MGM Attractions Cancelled Through May 31st, No Word On AEW Double or Nothing

Las Vegas Locally, a local Las Vegas news Twitter, is reporting that all MGM Resorts shows and attractions will be cancelled through May 31st due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. This would seem to include AEW’s Double or Nothing event, scheduled for May 25th.

AEW has not commented on the news yet. ProWrestling.com will update as soon as there is word.

All MGM Resorts shows and attractions have been cancelled through May 31st as of today, per source.