Michael Cole To Miss This Monday’s RAW, Who Will Be His Replacement?

– WWE announced earlier today that Michael Cole will miss Monday’s RAW to attend his son’s wedding and will be replaced by Tom Phillips.

Check out WWE’s announcement:

Tom Phillips to step in for Michael Cole this Monday on Raw

Michael Cole will miss this Monday’s Raw in Denver to attend his son’s wedding, WWE.com can confirm. Instead, the night’s action — including Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman and an Intercontinental Championship Match pitting Roman Reigns against The Miz — will be called by SmackDown LIVE’s Tom Phillips.

This marks only the second time in 20 years that Cole — considered “The Voice of WWE” — has missed a week of WWE television broadcasts.

